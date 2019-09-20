Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Comparison side by side

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 33.34 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.4 and has 23.4 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$1 is Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 183.61%. Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc.’s consensus price target is $9.5, while its potential upside is 152.66%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptinyx Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 69.5%. 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Aptinyx Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has weaker performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.