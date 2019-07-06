Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.15
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.26
|0.00
Demonstrates Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 723.53% upside potential and an average target price of $3.5. On the other hand, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s potential upside is 213.90% and its average target price is $14. The information presented earlier suggests that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd as far as analyst opinion.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 67% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.79%
|-28.87%
|-87.39%
|-78.21%
|-82.86%
|-83.39%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-4.99%
|-11.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-47.66%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has weaker performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
