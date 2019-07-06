Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00

Demonstrates Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 723.53% upside potential and an average target price of $3.5. On the other hand, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s potential upside is 213.90% and its average target price is $14. The information presented earlier suggests that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has weaker performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.