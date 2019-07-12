Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Comparing side by side

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.14 N/A -1.45 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2%

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.58 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Agenus Inc.’s 85.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Its competitor Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Agenus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 676.57%. Competitively the average target price of Agenus Inc. is $5, which is potential 85.87% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Agenus Inc., analysts belief.

The shares of both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 28.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39% Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.39% weaker performance while Agenus Inc. has 24.79% stronger performance.

On 5 of the 9 factors Agenus Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.