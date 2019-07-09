Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) Comparing side by side

Both Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.58 beta means Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 42.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s beta is 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 752.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 19.1% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has 42.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67%

For the past year Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.