Protective Insurance (PTVCB) to pay $0.10 on Sep 3, 2019; GMO INTERNET ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (GMOYF) Shorts Increased By 7.33%

GMO INTERNET INC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) had an increase of 7.33% in short interest. GMOYF’s SI was 1.71M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.33% from 1.60M shares previously. With 4,000 avg volume, 428 days are for GMO INTERNET INC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:GMOYF)’s short sellers to cover GMOYF’s short positions. It closed at $15.63 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Protective Insurance Corp’s current price of $16.52 translates into 0.61% yield. Protective Insurance Corp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 28,178 shares traded. Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) has declined 28.51% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Tracking Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Portfolio – Q4 2015 Update – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2016.

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company has market cap of $242.48 million. The firm offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist clients in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs.

GMO Internet, Inc. provides various Internet services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. It offers Internet infrastructure services, including domain registration, Web hosting, Web design, Internet security, e-commerce tools, and payment processing; and online advertising and media, and search engine marketing services, as well as JWord, a Japanese language search tool. It has a 19.18 P/E ratio. The firm also provides FX trading services on the Internet to retail investors.