Protective Insurance (PTVCB) to pay $0.10 on Sep 3, 2019; CORDOBA MINERALS COMMON SHARES CA (CDBMF) Sellers Decreased By 6.67% Their Shorts

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP COMMON SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:CDBMF) had a decrease of 6.67% in short interest. CDBMF’s SI was 5,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.67% from 6,000 shares previously. With 10,600 avg volume, 1 days are for CORDOBA MINERALS CORP COMMON SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:CDBMF)’s short sellers to cover CDBMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.065 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Protective Insurance Corp’s current price of $16.48 translates into 0.61% yield. Protective Insurance Corp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.48. About 36,869 shares traded or 13.53% up from the average. Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) has declined 28.51% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500.

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops precious and base metal properties in Colombia. The company has market cap of $17.83 million. The firm explores for copper and gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 100% interests in the San Matias project covering an area of 20,000 hectares located in the Municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company has market cap of $241.89 million. The firm offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist clients in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs.