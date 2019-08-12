Protective Insurance (PTVCB) to pay $0.10 on Sep 3, 2019; Brahman Capital Has Lowered By $75.04 Million Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Position

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Protective Insurance Corp’s current price of $16.52 translates into 0.61% yield. Protective Insurance Corp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 28,842 shares traded. Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) has declined 28.51% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500.

Brahman Capital Corp decreased Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) stake by 21.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79M shares as Nrg Energy Inc (NRG)’s stock declined 15.81%. The Brahman Capital Corp holds 6.38 million shares with $270.95M value, down from 8.16 million last quarter. Nrg Energy Inc now has $8.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 3.31M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company has market cap of $242.48 million. The firm offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist clients in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs.

Among 5 analysts covering NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NRG Energy has $56 highest and $43 lowest target. $48.40’s average target is 41.73% above currents $34.15 stock price. NRG Energy had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $46 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 11.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NRG Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on NRG Energy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Preview Of NRG Energy’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Cisco Systems, NRG Energy and D. R. Horton – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “NRG Energy (NRG), Calpine Corporation (CPN), Exelon Corp. (EXC) Said to be Among Bidders for Just Energy Group (JE) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

