Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance Corporation 18 0.53 N/A -2.13 0.00 United Fire Group Inc. 48 1.08 N/A 1.01 51.91

In table 1 we can see Protective Insurance Corporation and United Fire Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Protective Insurance Corporation and United Fire Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% -8.3% -2.2% United Fire Group Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Protective Insurance Corporation has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. United Fire Group Inc.’s 111.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.11 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Protective Insurance Corporation and United Fire Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.3% and 65.6% respectively. Protective Insurance Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of United Fire Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protective Insurance Corporation 1.16% -5.59% 1.22% -9.56% -28.51% -0.6% United Fire Group Inc. 7.71% 7.22% 20.58% 1.44% -9.28% -5.73%

For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than United Fire Group Inc.

Summary

United Fire Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Protective Insurance Corporation.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.