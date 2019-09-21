Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance Corporation 17 0.50 N/A -2.13 0.00 Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 12 0.65 N/A 0.05 234.69

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Protective Insurance Corporation and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Protective Insurance Corporation and Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% -8.3% -2.2% Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.3% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.5% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Protective Insurance Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protective Insurance Corporation 1.16% -5.59% 1.22% -9.56% -28.51% -0.6% Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0% -2.54% -19.75% -28.13% 0% -13.53%

For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.

Summary

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. beats Protective Insurance Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.