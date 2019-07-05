Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and its peers on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Protective Insurance Corporation has 60.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.93% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Protective Insurance Corporation has 1.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.67% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Protective Insurance Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% -8.30% -2.20% Industry Average 3.48% 10.08% 3.04%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Protective Insurance Corporation and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance Corporation N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 425.70M 12.22B 46.48

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Protective Insurance Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.56 1.67 2.48

The peers have a potential upside of -97.99%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Protective Insurance Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protective Insurance Corporation -0.73% -3.56% -29.35% -28.85% -28.88% -2.4% Industry Average 3.80% 6.38% 11.03% 12.02% 16.82% 17.80%

For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation had bearish trend while Protective Insurance Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

Protective Insurance Corporation is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.66. Competitively, Protective Insurance Corporation’s peers are 18.80% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Protective Insurance Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Protective Insurance Corporation’s competitors beat Protective Insurance Corporation on 3 of the 3 factors.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.