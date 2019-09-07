Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCB) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Comparing side by side

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance Corporation 18 0.50 N/A -2.13 0.00 Enstar Group Limited 174 1.98 N/A 10.94 16.19

Table 1 highlights Protective Insurance Corporation and Enstar Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Protective Insurance Corporation and Enstar Group Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% -8.3% -2.2% Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 5.7% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Protective Insurance Corporation’s 0.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Enstar Group Limited on the other hand, has 0.72 beta which makes it 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Protective Insurance Corporation and Enstar Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 59.3% and 87.8% respectively. Protective Insurance Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Enstar Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protective Insurance Corporation 1.16% -5.59% 1.22% -9.56% -28.51% -0.6% Enstar Group Limited 1.41% 0.95% 0.15% -0.33% -15.7% 5.72%

For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation has -0.6% weaker performance while Enstar Group Limited has 5.72% stronger performance.

Summary

Enstar Group Limited beats on 7 of the 7 factors Protective Insurance Corporation.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in four segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, and reinsurance asset collection, as well as IT consulting and other services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including accident and health, aviation, marine, property and casualty binding authorities, non marine direct and facultative, liability, reinsurance, upstream energy, and terrorism. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The Life and Annuities segment manages the closed-block of life and annuity and its life settlements businesses. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.