Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCA) and Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance Corporation 18 0.53 N/A -2.13 0.00 Selective Insurance Group Inc. 70 1.74 N/A 3.70 20.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Protective Insurance Corporation and Selective Insurance Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 2.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Protective Insurance Corporation and Selective Insurance Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.52% and 80.4%. 56.44% are Protective Insurance Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2% are Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protective Insurance Corporation -1.51% -10.16% -16.15% -24.13% -28.97% -3.82% Selective Insurance Group Inc. -0.16% -0.66% 5.81% 25.48% 27.57% 23.4%

For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation has -3.82% weaker performance while Selective Insurance Group Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group Inc. beats Protective Insurance Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.