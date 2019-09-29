Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) is a company in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Protective Insurance Corporation has 11.52% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its peers. 56.44% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Protective Insurance Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|51,889,168.77%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|4.76%
|9.45%
|2.90%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Protective Insurance Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|8.24M
|16
|0.00
|Industry Average
|588.24M
|12.35B
|34.83
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Protective Insurance Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.67
|1.84
|2.63
As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -97.57%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Protective Insurance Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|-1.51%
|-10.16%
|-16.15%
|-24.13%
|-28.97%
|-3.82%
|Industry Average
|2.91%
|4.85%
|8.86%
|18.32%
|16.01%
|23.02%
For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation had bearish trend while Protective Insurance Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.
Dividends
Protective Insurance Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Protective Insurance Corporation’s competitors beat Protective Insurance Corporation on 3 of the 3 factors.
