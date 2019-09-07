Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCA) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Comparing side by side

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance Corporation 17 0.50 N/A -2.13 0.00 Donegal Group Inc. 14 0.50 N/A -0.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Protective Insurance Corporation and Donegal Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Protective Insurance Corporation and Donegal Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 2% 0.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.52% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares and 81.4% of Donegal Group Inc. shares. About 56.44% of Protective Insurance Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Donegal Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protective Insurance Corporation -1.51% -10.16% -16.15% -24.13% -28.97% -3.82% Donegal Group Inc. 3.99% -1.13% 9.76% 10.74% 9.11% 8.83%

For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation has -3.82% weaker performance while Donegal Group Inc. has 8.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Donegal Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Protective Insurance Corporation.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation policies, which offer benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Further, it operates as a unitary savings and loan holding company. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.