Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCA) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) Comparing side by side

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance Corporation 16 0.00 8.24M -2.13 0.00 American Financial Group Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Protective Insurance Corporation and American Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Protective Insurance Corporation and American Financial Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance Corporation 51,791,326.21% 0% 0% American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Protective Insurance Corporation and American Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.52% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 56.44% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protective Insurance Corporation -1.51% -10.16% -16.15% -24.13% -28.97% -3.82% American Financial Group Inc. -0.27% 0.51% -0.54% -0.31% 0.47% 1.7%

For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation has -3.82% weaker performance while American Financial Group Inc. has 1.7% stronger performance.

Summary

American Financial Group Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Protective Insurance Corporation.