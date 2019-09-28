Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCA) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) Comparing side by side

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|16
|0.00
|8.24M
|-2.13
|0.00
|American Financial Group Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Protective Insurance Corporation and American Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Protective Insurance Corporation and American Financial Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|51,791,326.21%
|0%
|0%
|American Financial Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Protective Insurance Corporation and American Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.52% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 56.44% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|-1.51%
|-10.16%
|-16.15%
|-24.13%
|-28.97%
|-3.82%
|American Financial Group Inc.
|-0.27%
|0.51%
|-0.54%
|-0.31%
|0.47%
|1.7%
For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation has -3.82% weaker performance while American Financial Group Inc. has 1.7% stronger performance.
Summary
American Financial Group Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Protective Insurance Corporation.
