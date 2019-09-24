Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Both Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.67 N/A -0.18 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.7% and 86.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Synthorx Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.