Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 1.44 N/A -0.18 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.25 consensus target price and a 302.98% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.7% and 41.4%. Insiders owned roughly 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.