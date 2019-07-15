Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 1.60 N/A -0.18 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 32 15.02 N/A 0.21 151.31

Table 1 demonstrates Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Principia Biopharma Inc. has an average target price of $50, with potential upside of 26.39%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.7% and 95.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -4.24% -6.93% -10.57% -11.07% -11.09% 28.68% Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.