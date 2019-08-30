Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.70 N/A -0.18 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. Insiders held 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 26.4% are Novo Nordisk A/S’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 6 of the 8 factors Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.