Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A -0.05 144.79M -0.18 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 -0.11 65.22M -3.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 63,812,252,093.43% 0% 0% Intrexon Corporation 1,046,869,983.95% -118.7% -64.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.1% of Intrexon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Intrexon Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.