Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

We are comparing Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 1.52 N/A -0.18 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 27 61.66 N/A -4.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00

On the other hand, Insmed Incorporated’s potential upside is 104.16% and its average target price is $45.2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 6.23% are Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -4.24% -6.93% -10.57% -11.07% -11.09% 28.68% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Insmed Incorporated.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.