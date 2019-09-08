Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

This is a contrast between Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.72 N/A -0.18 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.87 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 145.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 20.55% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.