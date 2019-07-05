Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Since Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 1.76 N/A -0.18 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.7% and 45.6%. Insiders owned 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -4.24% -6.93% -10.57% -11.07% -11.09% 28.68% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Gossamer Bio Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.