Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

This is a contrast between Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 1.60 N/A -0.18 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 19 4.16 N/A -1.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.7% and 0%. About 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -4.24% -6.93% -10.57% -11.07% -11.09% 28.68% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.04% 6.99% 6.36% 26.98% -11.6% 39%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.