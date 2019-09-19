Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

We will be comparing the differences between Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.66 N/A -0.18 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 234.63 N/A -4.65 0.00

Demonstrates Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. 6.23% are Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 20.55% stronger performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.