Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

This is a contrast between Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.97 N/A -0.18 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.54 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 46.26% and its average target price is $1.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.28% are AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 20.55% stronger performance while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.2% weaker performance.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.