Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

We are comparing Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 1.53 N/A -0.18 0.00 Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 85% of Allakos Inc. shares. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.23%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -4.24% -6.93% -10.57% -11.07% -11.09% 28.68% Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 28.68% stronger performance while Allakos Inc. has -20.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Allakos Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.