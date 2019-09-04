Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

As Biotechnology companies, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.65 N/A -0.18 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Affimed N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 189.86% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 9.7% and 41.7% respectively. Insiders held 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.15% of Affimed N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Affimed N.V. had bearish trend.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.