Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Contrasting side by side

Both Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.72 N/A -0.18 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 20.55% stronger performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.