Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Contrasting side by side

Since Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.94 N/A -0.18 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 39.28 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Synlogic Inc.’s average price target is $2, while its potential downside is -37.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Synlogic Inc. had bearish trend.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.