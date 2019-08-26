Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Comparing side by side

Both Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.94 N/A -0.18 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 14.34 N/A -1.04 0.00

Demonstrates Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, REGENXBIO Inc.’s potential upside is 8.66% and its average price target is $37.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. 6.23% are Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. was more bullish than REGENXBIO Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.