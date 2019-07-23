Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Comparing side by side

Both Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 1.54 N/A -0.18 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 205.00 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 56.9% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -4.24% -6.93% -10.57% -11.07% -11.09% 28.68% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.