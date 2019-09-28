Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Contrasting side by side

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|-0.05
|144.79M
|-0.18
|0.00
|Personalis Inc.
|18
|-1.20
|20.97M
|-0.71
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Personalis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.
|63,812,252,093.43%
|0%
|0%
|Personalis Inc.
|118,407,679.28%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.7% and 48.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Personalis Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.
|-3.35%
|-20.23%
|-11.35%
|-11.37%
|-22.74%
|20.55%
|Personalis Inc.
|-16.19%
|-27.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-37.14%
For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Personalis Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Personalis Inc.
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.
