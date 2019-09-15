Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Contrasting side by side

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.74 N/A -0.18 0.00 Novavax Inc. 8 7.61 N/A -9.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Novavax Inc. has an average price target of $4.19, with potential downside of -33.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Novavax Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.