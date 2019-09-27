Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 9.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 63,812,252,093.43% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 144.79M N/A 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.63 2.79

The potential upside of the competitors is 179.30%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.