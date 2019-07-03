Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 6.23% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 131.90%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -4.24% -6.93% -10.57% -11.07% -11.09% 28.68% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s peers beat Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.