Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) and Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) Comparison side by side

Both Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.94 N/A -0.18 0.00 Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Immune Design Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Immune Design Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immune Design Corp. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Immune Design Corp.’s consensus price target is $5.93, while its potential upside is 1.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Immune Design Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.7% and 59.09%. About 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.35% are Immune Design Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Immune Design Corp.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.