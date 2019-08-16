Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.97 N/A -0.18 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is $3, which is potential 356.90% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares and 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. 6.23% are Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.5% are Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 20.55% stronger performance while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -23.88% weaker performance.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.