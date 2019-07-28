Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; Gideon Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Position

Analysts expect Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 62.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.0028 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3778. About 174,434 shares traded. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) has declined 11.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PLX News: 13/03/2018 – PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – OPRX-106 WAS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED WITH ONLY MILD TO MODERATE ADVERSE EVENTS IN STUDY; 13/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Positive Results from Phase II Clinical Trial of OPRX-106 for the Treatment of Ulcerative Co; 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week(R) 2018; 06/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics 2017 Loss/Shr 36c; 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week; 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week® 2018; 25/05/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Poster Presentation on Baseline Characteristics for Fabry Disease Patients Screened in the Phase lll BALANCE Study of Pegunigalsidase Alfa at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 06/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics 2017 Loss $47.2M; 09/05/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics 1Q Loss $9.4M; 06/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics 2017 Rev $19.2M

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 54.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 13,515 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 11,354 shares with $532,000 value, down from 24,869 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $231.58B valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 11.45M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company has market cap of $56.06 million. The firm offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. 21,742 shares valued at $1.06 million were sold by Perez Beatriz R on Friday, February 1.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) stake by 33,652 shares to 54,502 valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) stake by 22,084 shares and now owns 61,131 shares. Arconic Inc was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Coca-Cola had 22 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $52 target. JP Morgan maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 14. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. HSBC downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $50 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”. Jefferies maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating.