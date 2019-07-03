Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Since Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 13.45 N/A -1.94 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The average price target of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 12.18%. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc.’s average price target is $6.67, while its potential upside is 455.83%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zafgen Inc. looks more robust than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 89.4%. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48% Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.