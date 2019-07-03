Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Since Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|13.45
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-76.2%
|-56.2%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
The average price target of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 12.18%. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc.’s average price target is $6.67, while its potential upside is 455.83%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zafgen Inc. looks more robust than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 89.4%. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|13.21%
|1.31%
|50.21%
|11.34%
|68.22%
|60.48%
|Zafgen Inc.
|-1.14%
|-4.4%
|-40.95%
|-77.07%
|-60.33%
|-47.27%
For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.