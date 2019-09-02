Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 186.00 N/A -1.94 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Demonstrates Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 and has 11.2 Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, 8% are Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.