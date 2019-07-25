Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

Since Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 13.28 N/A -1.94 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, and a 13.64% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 0%. Insiders held 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.