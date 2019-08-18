Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 11.04 N/A -1.94 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 120.07 N/A -3.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 5.1 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 36.72%. Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $29, while its potential upside is 90.16%. The data provided earlier shows that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.