Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|11.16
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|15.92
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
Liquidity
5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 35.27%. Competitively the consensus price target of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $28.5, which is potential 197.81% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Spero Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.