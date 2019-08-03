Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 11.16 N/A -1.94 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.92 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 35.27%. Competitively the consensus price target of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $28.5, which is potential 197.81% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Spero Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.