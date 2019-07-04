Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 13.47 N/A -1.94 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 12.00% for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $14. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.5 average target price and a 2,133.25% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 23% respectively. Insiders owned 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 60.48% stronger performance while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -30.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.