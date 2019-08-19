Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 11.04 N/A -1.94 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 80.85 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, and a 36.72% upside potential. On the other hand, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 144.26% and its average price target is $185. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, 0.3% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.