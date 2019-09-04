Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 203.27 N/A -1.94 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.

Table 2 represents Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Neurotrope Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.1 and 23.1 respectively. Neurotrope Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional investors owned 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. shares. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, Neurotrope Inc. has 18.97% of it’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Neurotrope Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Neurotrope Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.