Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 216.69 N/A -1.94 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is $11, with potential downside of -27.54%. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.25 consensus price target and a 20.84% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 59.9% respectively. About 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 23.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.