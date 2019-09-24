Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

We will be comparing the differences between Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 12 200.42 N/A -1.94 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.76 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, MannKind Corporation has 0.9 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential downside is -21.65%. Competitively the average target price of MannKind Corporation is $3, which is potential 125.56% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that MannKind Corporation seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares. 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than MannKind Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors MannKind Corporation beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.