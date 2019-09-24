Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

We will be comparing the differences between Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|200.42
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|4.76
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, MannKind Corporation has 0.9 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential downside is -21.65%. Competitively the average target price of MannKind Corporation is $3, which is potential 125.56% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that MannKind Corporation seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares. 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than MannKind Corporation
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors MannKind Corporation beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
