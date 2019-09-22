Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

We will be contrasting the differences between Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|197.14
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The average price target of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is $11, with potential downside of -20.35%. Competitively the average price target of Genmab A/S is $23, which is potential 12.41% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Genmab A/S seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. About 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Genmab A/S.
Summary
Genmab A/S beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
