Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

We will be contrasting the differences between Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 12 197.14 N/A -1.94 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is $11, with potential downside of -20.35%. Competitively the average price target of Genmab A/S is $23, which is potential 12.41% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Genmab A/S seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. About 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.